BOSTON (CBS) – A Waltham man is facing multiple charges for cocaine possession and having too much booze in his van.
Massachusetts State Police patrolling in Boston pulled over Edwin Loyola-Delvalle, 49, in a Toyota Sienna just after midnight.
Troopers noticed a large amount of alcohol in the back of the van. Loyola-Delvalle was found to have 30.375 gallons of malt liquor and 8.7 gallons of alcohol, in addition to .6 grams of cocaine, police said.
It’s believed that Loyola-Delvalle intended to sell the alcohol.
In Massachusetts, drivers are only allowed to transport up to 20 gallons of a malt beverage or three gallons of any alcoholic beverage unless they have a permit.
Loyola-Delvalle is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court for charges including cocaine possession, unlawfully transporting liquor and a motor vehicle lights violation.