  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 AMWBZ News
    12:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Building Collapse, East Boston, Winthrop Street

BOSTON (CBS) — Crews knocked down an East Boston building that city officials feared was in danger of completely collapsing on Monday morning.

winthropstreetdemolish East Boston Building Demolished After Partial Collapse

Heavy machinery gets ready to tear down a Winthrop Street building after it partially collapsed. (WBZ-TV)

Demolition took place around 8:30 a.m. A large perimeter was set up around the four-story Winthrop Street building.

building gone East Boston Building Demolished After Partial Collapse

Demolition on an East Boston building after a partial collapse is complete. (WBZ-TV | Anna Meiler)

The building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, forcing people in neighboring buildings to evacuate because of high gas levels.

No injuries were reported. The building was unoccupied and under construction.

Boston firefighters remained on scene late into the night Sunday, watching for any signs of shifting and fearing the building would collapse.

“The building is not stable enough to allow us to put people in the building to shore it up, for public safety reasons we’ve determined the building will come down,” said Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner Buddy Christopher.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App