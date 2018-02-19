BOSTON (CBS) — Crews knocked down an East Boston building that city officials feared was in danger of completely collapsing on Monday morning.

Demolition took place around 8:30 a.m. A large perimeter was set up around the four-story Winthrop Street building.

The building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, forcing people in neighboring buildings to evacuate because of high gas levels.

No injuries were reported. The building was unoccupied and under construction.

Boston firefighters remained on scene late into the night Sunday, watching for any signs of shifting and fearing the building would collapse.

Here’s another view of the building that partially collapsed on Winthrop Street in East Boston. Demolition will begin around 8 am. 28 people evacuated from surrounding residences. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Qx5FVomQ5H — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 19, 2018

“The building is not stable enough to allow us to put people in the building to shore it up, for public safety reasons we’ve determined the building will come down,” said Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner Buddy Christopher.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.