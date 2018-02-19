BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington High School is raising a Black Lives Matter flag just weeks after the Montpelier High School did the same.
The flag will go up Monday afternoon in a ceremony that is closed to the public.
The Burlington School Board voted unanimously last week in favor of allowing students to raise the flag after students presented a petition with more than 450 signatures.
Senior Eliza Abedi told WCAX-TV that black lives matter “means being heard, being seen, being acknowledged, being here.”
On Feb. 1, the Montpelier High School started flying a Black Lives Matter Flag in what officials said was a commitment to making the mostly white institution more inclusive. The student-led flag raising was part of a series of events at the school during Black History Month.
