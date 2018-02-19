BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police are looking for a masked man who viciously beat a convenience store clerk in an attack captured on video over the weekend.

A man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked into Perkins Market around 3 p.m. Saturday and pulled a gun on the two clerks on duty.

One of the clerks then crouched behind the counter and tried to call police, but the thief walked over and started beating him with the weapon. During the fight both clerks tried to grab the gun barrel, but failed to take it away from him.

He eventually broke free and ran off without anything.

The man who was pistol-whipped was bloody after the attack. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No shots were fired. One of the employees told WBZ-TV the gun “appeared to be” fake.

This was the third robbery in ten months at Perkins Market.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police.