BOSTON (CBS) – A rare family version of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl ring from the Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons was sold for a record-setting price at auction.
The Super Bowl LI ring was purchased through Goldin Auctions for a price of $344,927.50.
That is the highest price for a Super Bowl ring. Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor’s ring previously sold for $230,401.
According to ESPN, only one piece of sports memorabilia in the last 25 years has sold for more than the ring. In April 2016, Mike Piazza’s jersey from the first game after the September 11 attacks sold for $365,000.
It is not known who put the ring up for auction and the buyer chose to remain anonymous.
“This is the first Brady award that has ever come to market,” Ken Goldin, president of Goldin Auctions, told CBS Sports in January. “He never lets things go and nobody from his inner circle has ever given up something like this.”
The family and friends ring has 265 diamonds, compared to Brady’s ring, which contained 283. ESPN reports that the ring that sold at auction is about 10 percent smaller than Brady’s Super Bowl ring.