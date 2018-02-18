BOSTON (CBS) – Many in Massachusetts woke up to white on Sunday morning, with several inches of snow falling in some parts of the state.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston and Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, for the Feb. 17-18 storm as of 7:00 a.m.
|Tyngsboro
|7.5″
|Andover
|7.3″
|North Ashburnham
|7.2″
|Salisbury
|7.0″
|Fitchburg
|6.9″
|Lunenburg
|6.8″
|Wilmington
|6.6″
|Chelmsford
|6.3″
|Wakefield
|6.3″
|Elmwood, CT
|6.1″
|Sudbury
|6.0″
|Farmington Heights, CT
|5.8″
|Chelsea
|5.8″
|Newton
|5.5″
|Mendon
|5.0″
|West Greenwich, RI
|5.0″
|Braintree
|4.9″
|Windsor, CT
|4.8″
|Taunton
|4.7″
|West Warwick, RI
|4.5″
|Woodstock, CT
|4.5″
|Wales
|4.0″
|Sturbridge
|3.8″
|North Acushnet
|1.8″
|New Bedford
|1.4″
|Cedarville
|1.0″
|Fairhaven
|0.7″