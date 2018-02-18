BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four jars of almond butter at a local supermarket.

The contenders were Barney Butter, Jif, Justin’s, and MaraNatha. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the top of the food chain.

Jif finished in last place. Known for its kid-friendly peanut butter, Jif is now getting into the almond butter game too. Phantom thinks they should have stayed on the sidelines.

Made with hydrogenated vegetable oil, there is no wonder this stuff tastes processed. Even worse, the almond flavor is way too subtle.

While their famous slogan says ‘choosy moms choose Jif,’ choosy Phantoms say you should choose something else.

At the complete opposite end of the spectrum is Justin’s Classic Almond Butter.

Made with just two ingredients: dry roasted almonds and palm oil, this brand is the purest only. It is thick, gritty and difficult to spread with a bone-dry mouthfeel that was not pleasant.

While Phantom can appreciate Justin’s commitment to simplicity, he would be a bit more appreciative if they added salt to their recipe.

Runnerup is Barney Butter. Unlike other brands, this brand blanches their almonds to remove the skins, resulting in an even color and ultra-smooth, creamy consistency.

The almond flavor is there but it is subtle and rounded out with pleasant, sweet and salty nuts.

If you are looking for a peanut butter replacement that does not stray too far from what you are used, Barney Butter is an excellent option.

At the top of the food chain is MaraNatha. First and foremost, this thick, dark spread definitely tastes like dry roasted almonds with just enough evaporated cane juice and sea salt to complement the nuttiness.

While the consistency is a bit gritty in a pleasantly natural sort of way, it is still easily spreadable.

Phantom found himself snacking on it straight from the jar.