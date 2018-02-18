  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Drug Overdoses, Local TV, Lowell, Tiffany Chan

LOWELL (CBS) – Firefighters in Lowell are warning residents after a surge of overdoses in recent days.

In total, 20 overdoses were reported in a three-day span, firefighters said on Sunday.

Many of the patients were in respiratory arrest.

All of the overdose victims were revived and no deaths resulted.

“If you or your loved one is suffering from addiction, please be extra vigilant in the coming days,” the Lowell Fire Department said in a statement. “Do not use when you are alone, check on loved ones frequently, and call 911 immediately if you witness an overdose. Your actions may save your loved one’s life!”

