BOSTON (CBS) — A building collapse on Winthrop Street in Boston called for several surrounding buildings to be evacuated while crews responded midday on Sunday.

The Boston Fire Department told WBZ-TV the evacuations occurred because of high gas odor and reading in the area.

National Grid also responded to the scene for that reason. They shut the gas off and the odor went away.

This is the rear of 4 Winthrop St. Tech Rescue Crews on scene evaluating damage. Collapse zone established. Avoid the area. Heavy traffic conditions. pic.twitter.com/cnsH03xUyO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

The 4-story brick building at 4 Winthrop was under construction and unoccupied at the time of the collapse.

There are no known injuries.

Boston Fire officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the collapse, fire officials are evaluating the damage.