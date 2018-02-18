BEVERLY (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing the street Sunday night in Beverly.
Beverly Police said a 53-year-old man was crossing Cabot Street when he was hit.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.
A MedFlight helicopter was flown in to transport the man to a Boston hospital in serious condition.
“I saw someone laying on the ground with people crowded around him. He was immobile. He wasn’t moving,” said Pat Pratt, who witnessed the crash.
Cabot Street was closed while police investigated the crash.