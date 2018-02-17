SOUTHWICK (CBS) – A local school district is now planning to stock each classroom with an emergency bag that can be used during an active shooter situation.
These ‘Go Bags’ at the Southwick Regional School District, near Springfield, will have water, toilet paper, and even a tourniquet inside, in case students get stuck in a classroom.
It would also come in handy during a natural disaster, said Southwick Resource Officer Michael Taggart.
“So a ‘Go Bag’ has essential needs if you’re in a room for a long time, as well as emergency medical care, as well as ways to keep yourself safe in that room or exit that room in a different fashion from the door,” Taggart said.
Officials won’t say exactly what’s in the bag, because they don’t want to tip their hand.
They were made possible with a $50,000 grant.
A blue light is also going to be added outside the schools, with an audible warning so people know not to enter the building.