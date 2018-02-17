SPRINGFIELD (CBS/AP) – Former Celtics sharp shooter Ray Allen is one step closer to being enshrined among the basketball greats.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Maurice Cheeks and Chris Webber also made the cut, with the finalists announced Saturday morning as part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

Charles “Lefty” Driesell, Rudy Tomjonavich and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey made the final ballot as coaches. Katie Smith, Tina Thompson and longtime NBA official Hugh Evans are also finalists.

Allen, who won championships with the Celtics and Heat, is the NBA’s career leader in three-point field goals made and attempts.

The 1953-58 Wayland Baptist University teams that won 131 consecutive games and four AAU national championships is the lone team finalist.

Finalists must receive 18 votes from the 24-member honors committee to be enshrined.

The entire class will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)