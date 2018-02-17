MILTON (CBS) – A Milton barber helped stop a group of teens who were attacking the owners of a popular pizza shop.
The attack occurred Tuesday at Tino’s Pizzeria on Central Avenue.
Police said one of the teenagers went around the counter at the restaurant to plug in a cell phone, and when the owner told them they weren’t allowed behind the counter, a confrontation escalated into the attack.
Both the owners are in their 60s.
Barber Mark Harrington said if he and two other workers hadn’t jumped in, he’s not sure what would have happened.
“I mean what can you do. I’m not gonna throw a punch at a teenager, so we just did our best to separate them, to get them outside,” Harrington said.
“I’ve never seen such anger and violence in such young people before, they were so over the top angry,” he said.
Harrington said officers arrested one of the teenagers who came back to get her phone.
He said Tino’s has been in the community for years, and that the owners are loved by most everyone.