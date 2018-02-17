BROCKTON (CBS) – A father cried out in anguish as he laid to rest his two slain children, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’Son Brito.

“This is so hard. I wish this on no human being,” Edson Brito Sr. said.

A few dozen friends, family and community members took part in a celebration of life for the two brothers on Saturday at the St. Edith Stein Parish in Brockton.

Their mother, Latarsha Sanders, is charged with their murder.

“It just so very sad. I am just going to cherish every memory of them,” their father said Saturday.

Prosecutors say Sanders told police that she stabbed Edson and La’Son to death as part of a ritual. She is now being held without bail.

“Everyone in the city is sharing in your grief and pain and we are here to support any way we can,” Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter said.

A vigil was held in memory of the two boys earlier this month.

On Saturday, prayers were offered for this grieving family.

“It important we support the children and the family, and know we care about them and love them,” said The Rev. Selena Williams of Christ Temple Church.

The boys’ father said he will miss the days he spent with his kids playing in the park.

Both boys will be laid to rest at Melrose Cemetery.