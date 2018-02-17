BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston honored New England’s African American veterans on Saturday.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and the Office of Veterans Services hosted the annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at the American Legion Post in Mattapan.
“Whether you served in World War 2, Korea, the War on Terror, you all share a remarkable quality, and that quality is bravery,” Walsh said.
Along with thanking veterans, Saturday’s luncheon also served as a Town Hall meeting with city officials who listened to veterans’ concerns.
Boston Police Chief William Gross also took the opportunity to encourage veterans to enter Civil Service.
“You want fair representation, and you want your police department and your fire department to reflect that and your City Hall administration to reflect that, and I’m telling you right now, under Mayor Walsh we are committed to that task and to that duty,” Gross said.
The city also honored three veterans with “Community and Outstanding Service” awards.