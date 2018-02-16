ROCKLAND (CBS) – Two Rockland High School students have been arrested and charged with making threats to “shoot up the school.”

Rockland Police said the two freshmen, 14 and 15 years old, called a Boston TV news station and said they planned to commit acts of violence. The news station called police.

Within 30 minutes, police identified and arrested the pair.

As a precaution, Rockland schools sheltered in place during the investigation.

Police said two calls were made from cell phones. One threatened to commit self-harm, while the second threatened a shooting.

“None of this is a joke. None of this is funny,” Police Chief John Llewellyn said.

The students have been charged with making terroristic threats and disturbing a school assembly.

“This is a very difficult climate with the events of what happened in Florida still fresh in our minds,” Superintendent of Schools Alan Cron said, encouraging members of the school community to alert authorities if they see or hear anything suspicious.

Police said no weapons were found at the students’ homes.

The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Both boys will be arraigned in Hingham Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Bridgewater-Raynham Superintendent Derek Swenson also announced that Bridgewater Police have arrested a former student.

Police say the former Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School student made a threat on social media.

In New Hampshire, a 16-year-old Hampton resident was arrested, allegedly for telling friends he was “going to shoot up” the Seacoast School of Technology