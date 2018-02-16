LOWELL (CBS) – Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting near the Lowell Commuter Rail station.
The man was shot around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said the man then got in his car and drove toward the YMCA on Thorndike Street, but crashed.
His identity has not yet been released.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday morning that a woman was arrested in the case. Ryan did not release the woman’s name.
Police are expected to release more details on the shooting and arrest later Friday morning.