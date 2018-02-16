WATCH LIVE: 9:30 am: Lowell Police, District Attorney News Conference On Shooting Death | Read More
LOWELL (CBS) – Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting near the Lowell Commuter Rail station.

The man was shot around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the man then got in his car and drove toward the YMCA on Thorndike Street, but crashed.

A car is towed away from a scene in Lowell Thursday. Police said a man was shot and then crashed his car.

His identity has not yet been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday morning that a woman was arrested in the case. Ryan did not release the woman’s name.

Police are expected to release more details on the shooting and arrest later Friday morning.

