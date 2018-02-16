BOSTON (CBS) – Another week, another school shooting, this time a flat-out massacre at a Florida high school. And along with the gruesome predictability of the crime is the ritualistic dance our politicians always go into following a travesty like this.

We could talk about the phony platitudes coming from too many of the pols, and how the record shows their thoughts and prayers for the victim turn into “no” votes when bills restricting gun access surface.

But instead, I want to share with you part of an email I received from a viewer who describes himself as a “conservative, 2nd amendment advocating gun owner who believes it is beyond stupid to arm the public with military-type weapons” like the AR-15, the gun of choice for many of these schoolyard mass murderers.

He writes:

“We will never be able to get all of these types of weapons off the streets but we could reduce their lethality. The current ammo used in these weapons was designed to inflict the maximum amount of damage to the human body and other human bodies nearby. The round is a full metal jacketed high velocity round designed by the military to tumble on impact, causing the bullet to destroy flesh and organs. Do we really need a round like that for target or hunting or even home defense?”

No sir, I think it’s simple common sense that we don’t.

And while that only seems like part of the answer, it’s a more tangible solution than what I’m hearing from most of the endless debate over a problem that we created through negligence and political malpractice, and urgently need to rectify.

