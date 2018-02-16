CHELSEA (CBS/AP) — Firefighters called to the scene of a brush fire in Massachusetts have discovered a badly burned body.
Police say the fire was reported in the median between Revere Beach Parkway and Route 1 in Chelsea around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters found the man’s body once the flames were extinguished. The condition of the body made it difficult for authorities to determine if there was any trauma.
Police say the body was found in an area frequented by homeless people.
A highly flammable mattress, cardboard debris, sterno, a cigarette pack and other items were found in the area, leading fire investigators to believe the blaze was accidental.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.
