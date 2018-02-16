PARKLAND, Florida (CBS) – The mayor of Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people in a school shooting this week, is a Boston native.

Mayor Christine Hunschofsky was born and raised in Boston but moved to Florida 16 years ago.

And since the mass shooting in her city, she has been helping residents try to heal.

“The main thing going through my head is that we remember the families and victims and folks affected and (that) they have all the resources they need to help get them through this,” Hunschofsky said.

Hunschofsky said she attended Boston University and Babson College, where she earned a master’s in business administration.

She said she has received much support from friends in Boston since the massacre.

“I’ve heard from many of my Boston friends, former classmates, giving us their wishes and prayers and greatly appreciate it,” she said.

The mayor says the mass school shooting has rocked her small suburban community, but it has also brought out the best of people.

“We are very blessed to be among some amazing individuals. I’ve spoken about it. Our first responders, we appreciate them,” Hunschofsky said.

Officials say the FBI received a specific report in January that the suspect in the Florida school shooting could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate the tip.

Hunschofsky called that “beyond frustrating.”

“We are going to get through this. It’s going to take days, weeks, months, maybe years, but we will stick through this together, all the way.”