BOSTON (CBS) – He is one determined turkey and one that is causing traffic jams at an extremely busy intersection in a Boston neighborhood.

Some people have even given the wild turkey a nickname, Larry.

And Larry has been hanging around for nearly 2 months, risking his own neck and causing drivers major headaches.

Larry has no problem wading into traffic at the intersection of the VFW Parkway and Baker Street in West Roxbury.

It’s a busy and congested area and the turkey is literally stopping traffic, causing drivers to get out of their cars and shoo him out of the way, but then going right back into the street to start the delicate avoidance dance once more.

“This turkey creates a huge traffic jam. He’s all over the place,” says one driver.

What’s behind the turkey’s behavior?

Since Larry’s not talking we asked a wildlife expert who theorized that since it’s what they call “courting time” for turkeys, this one might be staking out his territory.

The turkey also pecks at cars. That might be territorial as well.

He sees his reflection and thinks it’s a rival.

And as cars stop for the creature, and swerve around him, some drivers are more amused than angry.

“As long as nobody hits it, I don’t see no problem with it,” says one.

But it’s dangerous for the turkey and a safety hazard for the drivers.

Who’s responsible?

Boston Animal Control told WBZ-TV it has notified the Environmental Police and Mass Wildlife about the problem and is waiting to hear back.

We reached out to both those state agencies and were told they are monitoring the situation and will help the city figure out what to do about it.

The state has more information about preventing conflict with turkeys on its website.