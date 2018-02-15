WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A 22-year-old Weymouth man is accused of shooting a gas station clerk during an attempted robbery.
Christopher Tanguay of Weymouth is charged with attempt to commit a crime-armed robbery while masked, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.
Tanguay was held without bail overnight and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.
Weymouth Police responded to Rooney’s gas station on Main Street at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report that an employee had just been shot by a male during an attempted robbery.
The victim, a 24-year-old man from Weymouth, was treated at South Shore Hospital for a bullet wound to the shoulder.
Police apprehended Tanguay a short distance from the gas station on Park Avenue.