Filed Under:Local TV, WEEI

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Boston sports radio station facing criticism after a host used a stereotyped Asian accent to impersonate New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s agent will suspend live programming while employees receive “sensitivity training.”

WEEI announced Wednesday that live programs will halt from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday while the staff participates in the mandatory, all-day training.

It comes after host Christian Fauria impersonated Don Yee on air last Friday. Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California.

Fauria, a former Patriots tight end who also contributes to Patriots Game Day and Patriots Fifth Quarter on WBZ-TV, was suspended for five days and has since apologized.

But The Boston Globe reports at least five advertisers have terminated or suspended commercial buys as a result of the incident.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch