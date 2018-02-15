LOWELL (CBS/AP) — A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car near the YMCA in Lowell Thursday afternoon.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon shortly before 12:45 p.m. close to the Lowell train terminal.

The man who was shot then got in his car and drove toward the YMCA near Thorndike Street.

They identified the victim only as an adult male and didn’t provide details about the circumstances of the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.

Lowell Police had to restrain a man at a murder scene near the train terminal. That man identified himself as the father of the victim. He and two women were hysterical when police told them the shooting victim had died. pic.twitter.com/tGqmE4cS7B — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) February 15, 2018

“Airbags went off, the door swung open, and he was in a daze almost like somebody had punched him, almost like a concussion sort of thing, and then he just fell to the ground,” described a man who lives near the scene.

A passenger jumped out and attempted to perform CPR on the fallen driver.

The man was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)