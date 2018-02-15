CHATSWORTH, Calif. (CBS) – About 73,000 hair dryers are being recalled because they could pose a burn risk to users.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 35 reports of Ionic Pro hair dryers sparking or smoking, as well as two reports of flames shooting from the dryers. Three people have reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.
According to the CPSC, the cord on the hand-held hair dryers can become brittle near the base of the dryer.
Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hair dryers are affected by the recall. The recalled dryers have “ISO” or “Proliss” and model number HD-1820 printed on them.
The recalled hair dryers were sold in black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue and giraffe color designs. They sold for about $30 to $40 between March 2013 and January 2018 on websites like Amazon.com, Groupon.com and Target.com.
Anyone who bought a recalled hair dryer should stop using them immediately and contact ISO beauty for a replacement.