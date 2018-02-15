FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: CBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | Donate
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland Florida, Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS) – An online fundraising page has been created to help raise money for the victims of the deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people and injured several others.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the GoFundMe page “Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund” had raised about $206,000 of its $300,000 goal.

The Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Education Foundation, which raises money for public schools in Broward County, is overseeing the fund, according to the page.

“Broward County Public Schools district is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded… at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” the page reads. “There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling. Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting.”

