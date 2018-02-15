BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang wants parents to know they are taking steps to prevent school violence and prepare for an active shooter.

“We are training our staff to look for signs of depression, disconnectiveness. We want our young people to feel they are part of a community,” Chang told WBZ-TV.

He said active shooter training occurs within the district, which works “very close” with the Boston Police Department.

“We’ve been in contact with them over the last 24 hours, but this is something that’s ongoing,” Chang said. “It happens all the time. We don’t do it just because of incidents like (the Florida school shooting). We do it constantly.”

Chang said he has contacted Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie in Florida to send his support to a district now in mourning.

“Our thoughts and prayers (go out) to students and families and the county of Broward. This should never have happened,” Chang said. “He’s staying strong, he has to be strong. Our job as leaders are making sure families feel affirmed and are being supported.”

His message for Boston families is “Boston public schools are safe welcoming environments for our students.”

Boston’s school district has partnered with Sandy Hook Promise, which trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence to prevent school shootings.

“We’re training our teachers on how to look for (signs), how to keep school buildings safe and to make sure they understand what to do if there was ever an active shooter, so active shooter training happens in our schools,” he said.

All Boston schools have safe mode drills twice a year, he said.

He encouraged educators and parents with listening to youth, so they can share their thoughts.

And, he said children and young people “need to know they’re safe, whether its home, classroom, the YMCA.”

“Our job as an entire community is to make sure that we’re creating those safe and welcoming environments,” Chang said. “Our job as educators is to prevent, make sure we create safe and welcoming environments.”