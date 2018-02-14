Eli, Eliza, and Emerald are a sweet and bonded sibling group of three of Caucasian descent. Eli, age seven, is an active child who loves to run and play. He is thriving in school and is well liked by his peers and teachers. Eli does best with structure and consistency. He likes to try new activities, watch movies, and play video games! He is protective of his younger sisters and enjoys living with them in the same foster home.

Eliza, age six, is a sweet and inquisitive girl who likes to ask “why”. Eliza likes to work towards earning a reward and is proud of herself when she achieves it. Eliza enjoys singing, dancing, swimming, watching TV and arts and crafts. Eliza is said to love attending school!

Emmy, age three, loves to play with dolls and color. She has some visual impairments that will likely require follow up surgery and she currently wears glasses. Emmy is described as very loving and she especially loves living with her siblings whom she adores!

Ready for adoption, these siblings will need a two parent family who is able to provide them with support, structure and individualized attention. If there are other children in the home it would be best that they are older. Their social worker is seeking an active family as the children have a lot of energy. A future family will need to be open to post-adoption visitation with the children’s biological mother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.