BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving had a rather eventful offseason.
Not only was he traded from the three-time defending Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics. He was also busy acting in a major motion picture.
That film, titled “Uncle Drew,” features Irving in the starring role, joined by fellow hoopsters-turned-actors in Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, and Nate Robinson. as well as actors/comedians LilRel Howery and Nick Kroll.
Though the movie won’t hit theaters until June 29, Lionsgate released a new teaser trailer on Wednesday. You can check it out below or above:
The concept of “Uncle Drew” originally came from a series of commercials that starred Irving dressed up as the character.
Irving was actually on the set of the film in Atlanta when he learned he had been traded to Boston.