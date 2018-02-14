PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday for an alleged assault and battery on a person over 65 years old, sources tell the I-Team.
State Police confirmed that Sgt. Brian Duffy was arrested by Plymouth police.
Sources say Duffy was in a local pharmacy and allegedly got into a verbal dispute with a male customer who told police the sergeant pushed him.
It’s not clear what injuries the alleged victim may have suffered.
Duffy, who is assigned to Logan Airport, has been relieved from duty and is awaiting a status hearing. He was expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.