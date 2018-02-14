BOSTON (CBS) — The Assistant Football Coach from Nichols College in Dudley was in the Parkland, Florida school as a shooter opened fire on Wednesday.
Paul Brower spoke with WBZ-TV over the phone. He was visiting the Florida school to recruit students and players.
“We were at that point in the football office, which was probably one of the safest places in the building. So doors were locked and we didn’t know what was going on but we knew that it was something serious after a few seconds and we stayed in place until a SWAT team came and started to move us.”
Brower said that everyone from Nichols who was at the school is safe.