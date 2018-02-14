Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, Nichols College

BOSTON (CBS) — The Assistant Football Coach from Nichols College in Dudley was in the Parkland, Florida school as a shooter opened fire on Wednesday.

Paul Brower spoke with WBZ-TV over the phone. He was visiting the Florida school to recruit students and players.

nichols college dean1 Nichols College Assistant Football Coach Was In Florida School At Time Of Shooting

Nichols College Assistant Football Coach Paul Brower (Courtesy Photo)

“We were at that point in the football office, which was probably one of the safest places in the building. So doors were locked and we didn’t know what was going on but we knew that it was something serious after a few seconds and we stayed in place until a SWAT team came and started to move us.”

Brower said that everyone from Nichols who was at the school is safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch