NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Police are searching for a pickup truck involved in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

The girl told police that a man grabbed her and forced into a blue Dodge Durango on Tuesday.

nashua nh abduction search vo transferxcode mix33 Police Search For Man Who Tried To Abduct Girl

(Photo: Nashua Police Department)

She was able to get the door open and run home.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ash and West Hollis streets.

“At this point we believe the victim was random,” said Nashua Police Lt. Robert Page. “The victim was forced into the vehicle and was able to open the door and run home.”

The driver is described as a man in his early 30s, with green eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police.

