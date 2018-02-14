MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Seven more boys have come forward to accuse a Marblehead hockey coach of sexual abuse.

The new charges were lodged against Christopher Prew, 31, when he appeared in Lynn District Court for a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday morning.

Judge James LaMothe ordered Prew held without bail. In court, LaMothe said letters of support for Prew make it hard to understand the allegations against him.

A total of eight boys, ranging in age from 6 to 11 years old, now claim to be victims of Prew, who is accused of child rape. Prew co-owns a hockey company, where he provides private and group lessons.

8 boys in total now accusing hockey coach Christopher Prew of sexual abuse. #wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) February 14, 2018

According to the Essex County district attorney’s office, Prew is facing additional charges related to two more child victims. His recent arrest stemmed from allegations that he assaulted a 9-year-old boy.

The alleged victims are from the Marblehead area and outside of Essex County, and one of the accusers is a Canadian exchange student.

Prew was indicted for aggravated rape and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He is also charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on child under 14.

Prew is accused of assaulting a 9-year-old boy over a 5-month period beginning in September 2017.

Prosecutors say many of the incidents happened inside Prew’s condo, a unit he rented from the mother of the first alleged victim.

In court, Marblehead Police Officer Theresa Gay detailed some of the alleged abuse.

“We spoke with the child. He disclosed that he had been alone with Prew, he had also had one-on-one sessions with Prew for hockey, and that on multiple occasions at Prew’s condo, Prew had touched the child on his private parts,” Gay said.

“He was really uncomfortable that Prew did this, he was annoyed said it was weird that it did not feel good, it hurt.”

The boy’s mother notified Marblehead Police of the allegations.

“It is hard to understand how these allegations could be made against someone of whom people have such great admiration,” said Judge James Lamothe.

Prew was arrested on Feb. 8 and arraigned a day later.

Several of Prew’s family members were inside the court to support him. They left without any comment.

Prew’s father asked LaMothe to let Prew go and live with his parents, but the judge denied that request.