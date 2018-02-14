Filed Under:Fenway Park, Jimmy Buffett, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park is set to become “Margaritaville” for one night this summer.

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are holding a concert at the ballpark August 9, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.

Special guests Huey Lewis & The News will join Buffett for the stop on his “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” tour.

Parrotheads can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Buffett last played Fenway Park in 2004.

The other Fenway Park concerts scheduled this summer are the Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Foo Fighters, Billy Joel, Journey & Def Leppard, and Pearl Jam.

