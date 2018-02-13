BOSTON (CBS) – A new report is ranking the safest cities in the country and Massachusetts took three of the top five spots.
The report by real estate analytics company NeighborhoodScout looked at the number of violent and property crimes in each area.
Ridgefield, Connecticut was named the safest places followed by Bergenfield, New Jersey. Franklin, Lexington and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts then round out the top five.
The Bay State is well-represented on the list. It has 19 cities and towns in the top 100 – more than any other state.
Here’s where the rest of the Massachusetts communities on the list fall:
80. Wakefield
77. Gloucester
68. Beverly
50. Milton
46. Melrose
42. Wellesley
41. Newton
37. Plymouth
33. North Andover
32. Belmont
31. Reading
23. Andover
17. Arlington
14. Marshfield
12. Needham
10. Billerica