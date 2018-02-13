ROXBURY (CBS) — Two teenagers were seriously hurt late Tuesday morning when they were hit by a car in Roxbury.
One teenager was trapped under the car and another was thrown, police said.
The crash happened at Tremont Street and Columbus Avenue around 11 a.m.
Police said the girl and boy, one 15-years old and the other 16, are in serious and critical condition.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said, “We had four young kids crossing the street, and whether it was a medical issue or he just lost control of his vehicle, he went up on the island, hit the pole and unfortunately hit two young kids.”
One was taken to Children’s Hospital and the other was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.