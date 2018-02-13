Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (CBS) — The Gronkowski family went on a special tour of New England on Tuesday.

While there were plenty of fun and games during the trip, this wasn’t a simple road trip in the Gronk Party Bus.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with his father Gordie and brothers Dan and Gordie Jr., visited three different children’s hospitals on Tuesday, giving out $75,000 along the way. The money was raised through a pair of raffles by Gronk Nation over the last month for tickets to the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII.

The Gronkowski clan first stopped at Boston Children’s Hospital and then hit the road for trips to The Barbara Bush Hospital at Maine Medical Center and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island, delivering a $25,000 check to each of their destinations.

The money was nice, but the smiles were biggest when the Gronkowski crew stuck around and enjoyed some games with the kids.

gronk bch 2 Gronkowski Family Visits, Donates $25,000 To 3 New England Childrens Hospitals

Rob Gronkowski plays Olympic beanbag toss at Boston Children’s Hospital on February 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children’s Hospital)

Gronkowski even gave a few lessons on how to properly spike a football.

