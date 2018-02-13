BOSTON (CBS) — There are several teams interested in bringing in New York winger Rick Nash at the trade deadline.

You can count the Bruins “in” as part of that cluster, according to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks.

The Rangers asked Nash to submit a list of 12 teams he’d prefer to play for if he’s dealt at the deadline, a list made up of clubs with a shot at winning the Stanley Cup this season. While it remains unclear if the Bruins are on the list, there’s a good chance they’re part of Nash’s desired destinations, given their standing in the Eastern Conference (76 points, three points back of Tampa Bay for most in the NHL).

It also sounds like Nash, who will be a free agent after the season, would consider teams he didn’t include on his list.

“I’m not going to include 30 teams, but I would take a look if that came up. I was asked to pick a certain number of teams, but I don’t want to say anything is off-limits,” Nash told Brooks. “It’s a weird situation for me. I could be going someplace for a few months, but I also might wind up staying with a new contract, too. If I’m not wanted [in New York], I’m open to anything.”

Nash, 33, has tallied 17 goals and 10 assists in his 56 games for the Rangers this season. He’s scored 40 or more goals three times in his career, most recently in the 2014-15 season with New York.

A six-time All-Star, the 6-foot-4 Nash would pair well with David Krejci and give Boston another veteran presence on their second line. He’d also bring plenty of playoff experience to the young Bruins, with 41 points in 77 career playoff games.

The Bruins will have plenty of competition for Nash’s services ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadline, with the Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks among the other teams interested in the veteran winger.