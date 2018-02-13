METHUEN (CBS) – Methuen Police are looking for three men who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint over the weekend.
Officers were called to Oscar’s Liquors on Prospect Street late Sunday night, a short time after three masked men came in and demanded cash.
One of the men had a gun, but at first glance, store owner Jose Grullon didn’t think it was real.
“I look at the gun, I think it’s fake,” he told WBZ-TV. “It might be plastic.”
Grullon said the gunman then put the weapon up to the head of the clerk.
No one was hurt, but the thieves did empty the cash drawers before taking off.
Grullon said it’s the first time in 15 years that he’s been robbed.
Methuen police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately at 978-983-8698.