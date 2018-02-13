Filed Under:Local TV, Mass Pike, Massachusetts State Police

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser briefly shut down all lanes on the Mass Pike in Framingham Tuesday morning.

State Police tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway by exit 12.

The trooper was injured, but not seriously, a state police spokesman said. Other drivers also suffered injuries, including one that was serious, police said.

mass pike truck crash Crash Involving State Police Cruiser Temporarily Closes All Lanes On Mass Pike

An aerial view of the crash scene on the Mass Pike in Framingham Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

A medical helicopter also landed at the scene, requiring the temporary closure of westbound lanes. All lanes were reopened as of 12:41 p.m., police said.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

 

