FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser briefly shut down all lanes on the Mass Pike in Framingham Tuesday morning.
State Police tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway by exit 12.
The trooper was injured, but not seriously, a state police spokesman said. Other drivers also suffered injuries, including one that was serious, police said.
A medical helicopter also landed at the scene, requiring the temporary closure of westbound lanes. All lanes were reopened as of 12:41 p.m., police said.
Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.