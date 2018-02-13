GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A drive out onto the ice went very wrong on Lake Winnipesaukee Monday.
Video shows only the top of a pickup truck through the ice near the Glendale Docks. Crews used floats to lift the truck to the surface.
No one was hurt in the incident, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The state fish and game department advises against driving vehicles on the ice. It recommends taking a snow machine or all-terrain vehicle onto the ice only when it is at least 8 to 10 inches thick.
No other details about why the truck was on the ice have been released.