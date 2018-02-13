Filed Under:Haverhill, influenza A, Local TV, Louisa Moller

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Haverhill first grade student who died suddenly had recently tested positive for the flu.

The 6-year-old girl was a student at Golden Hill Elementary School.

A nurse from Haverhill Human Services said the girl had tested positive for Influenza A and was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The nurse added that further testing is needed to determine if the flu caused the girl’s death.

The girl died Tuesday at Holy Family Hospital.

As a precaution, Haverhill Superintendent of Schools James Scully said school facilities will be scrubbed as a precaution.

“We are all devastated by this news and have no knowledge as to any other facts relevant to this sadness,” Scully told parents.

“However, in view of the issues surrounding colds and flu that seem to be hitting our section, we are repeating the efforts to thoroughly clean and sanitize our schools as an added measure for the protection and well-being of our students and staff.”

It is not known if the girl had any underlying medical conditions.

That information will be part of an autopsy report that may not be available for several dies.

  1. Djnira Vega says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Did she receive the flu shot?

