Filed Under:Brockton, Local TV

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man is accused of pouring gasoline around a Brockton home and setting it on fire early Tuesday.

The fire department got a call for a fire at a house on Highland Street around 2:30 a.m.

Everyone inside escaped, but two women were taken to Brockton Hospital because they were having trouble breathing due to smoke inhalation.

brockton1 Man Accused Of Pouring Gasoline Around Brockton Home Before Fire

There was minimal damage to the home on Highland Street. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos / Brockton Enterprise)

Firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly and damage was minimal.

During the investigation, they learned police were at the house for a domestic incident about 30 minutes before the fire started and that a man involved had left.

brockton2 Man Accused Of Pouring Gasoline Around Brockton Home Before Fire

A gasoline can was found at the scene early Tuesday morning. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos / Brockton Enterprise)

It was later discovered he came back and poured gasoline all the way around the building and in front of all doors before igniting it, the fire department told WBZ-TV.

The man, who has not been identified, was tracked down by police and arrested.

He will be arraigned later Tuesday on arson and domestic assault charges.

