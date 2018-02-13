ANDOVER (CBS) – An independent investigation has cleared three Andover High School hockey coaches of abuse allegation.
Three coaches, including head coach Christopher Kuchar, were placed on leave after someone went to the Department of Children and Families saying players were denied water and food after a loss and on the bus ride.
Multiple sources told WBZ-TV that disgruntled parents contacted DCF even after the team was provided boxed lunches and Cliff bars on the way back from the game against Pope Francis.
The coaches remain suspended while DCF completes its own investigation.
“The Department of Children and Families is still in the process of investigating this matter,” a DCF spokesman said.
Andover High School principal Philip Conrad says he’ll reinstate the coaches as soon as he can confirm that the DCF investigation reached the same conclusion as the school’s.
“Our investigation found that the allegations were ‘Not Sustained,’” Conrad said in a letter to parents.
“This continues to be a difficult time for all of us and I am sure that it has been difficult for you and your family. I hope this can be resolved quickly.”