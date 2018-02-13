NEEDHAM (CBS) – Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is once again featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and this time she’s sharing an empowering message about being a survivor of sexual abuse.
The gymnast from Needham made headlines earlier this year when she testified in court against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused scores of young athletes.
In the special magazine issue, Raisman poses nude with the word “Survivor” across her chest, along with “Every Voice Matters” and “Women Do Not Have To Be Modest To Be Respected” etched down her body. See the photos here.
“Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best,” Raisman tweeted Tuesday. “The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER.”
Raisman recently appeared on the cover of People magazine, saying “I won’t be silenced.” She said she’s committed to seeing through an independent investigation of USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University for their ties to Nassar.