BOSTON (CBS) — Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson can’t stop talking about the New England Patriots.

It’s been a week since Philadelphia ended New England’s quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but Johnson still has plenty to say about the Patriots organization. Appearing on Pardon My Take last week, Johnson was critical of the way things are done in New England, saying players fear head coach Bill Belichick and don’t have any fun.

“I just think that the ‘Patriot Way’ is a fear-based organization,” said Johnson. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy [it] and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there?’ No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth.

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive]. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it,” he continued. “Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Tedy Bruschi has some advice for the first-time Super Bowl champ: Enjoy yourself, but leave the Patriots out of it. Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls and played in three others during his 13 years with the Patriots, sounded off on Johnson on Monday’s First Take on ESPN.

“Lane Johnson, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I had a lot of fun,” Bruschi said Monday. “There were so many times that we would speak out in meetings. The entire team meeting would erupt in laughter. We were playing music on the team plane. We had so much fun in the ones that I was there. I cannot understand what he’s saying there.”

When host Max Kellerman said that some players would rather play for “players coaches” Pittsburgh’s like Mike Tomlin or Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson over Bill Belichick, Bruschi dropped the mic.

“If you want a relationship and a double-date with your coach, go play with those guys,” Brusci said. “If you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games throughout your career, you play for Bill Belichick.”

Bruschi finds it ridiculous that Johnson is still talking about the Patriots when he should be celebrating a Super Bowl victory.

“Here’s the problem: The game is over. It’s been a week and he’s still talking about the team he beat. Why are you bringing up the Patriots when all you should be talking about is the celebration of your championship, the celebration of everything you did. Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles; you are world champions,” said Bruschi. “But now we’re talking about the Patriots?

“This is the first time you’ve won one, and this is a sign when people just don’t know how to regularly win football games. You talk about the other team and talk about who you beat, bringing up other things,” continued Bruschi. “Let me teach you how to celebrate a world championship. Because when you win back-to-back championships, from a guy who failed trying to do it and that succeeded trying to do it, you need more than planned celebrations, dog masks and trick plays. He will learn that when they try to repeat. He’s bringing up the New England Patriots in a time you shouldn’t be.”