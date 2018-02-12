BOSTON (CBS) — Spring Training doesn’t start for a few more days down in Fort Myers, Florida, but several Red Sox players have already reported for their spring duties.

Pitchers and catchers don’t have to report until Tuesday, with their first workout scheduled for Wednesday, but the Red Sox already have a packed house down at their Spring Training facilities in Fort Myers.

Most players arrived late last week, including starting pitchers Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Drew Pomeranz.

Pitchers & catchers officially report tomorrow, and workouts start Wednesday but just about everyone is already here! pic.twitter.com/kcbEQAaNPj — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 12, 2018

Several pitchers took the bullpen mound down on Monday to get in some early work.

Outfielders Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi (sporting his new shorter hairstyle) both arrived on Monday morning.

Mookie Betts has arrived. A post shared by Ian Browne (@ianmbrowne) on Feb 12, 2018 at 7:44am PST

This is a great sign for Boston, with manager Alex Cora beginning his first season as a MLB manager. There appears to be an anxiousness with the players to get things starting, and having a full house this early in the spring will give the Red Sox a jump on what life under Cora will be like going forward.

Boston’s first full squad workout is set for Feb. 19, and they’ll begin Grapefruit League play on Feb. 23 against the Minnesota Twins.