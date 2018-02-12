BOSTON (CBS) — While many of Paul Pierce’s former teammates were in Boston on Sunday to watch his No. 34 jersey be raised to the TD Garden rafters, there was one notable absence.

Former C’s head coach Doc Rivers was there for all the fun (enjoying a beer and yelling at the refs as a spectator as Boston hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the ceremony), and was joined by former Pierce teammates Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and James Posey, along with many other Celtics legends.

But only two-thirds of the Celtics’ most recent Big Three were in attendance, with Ray Allen the most glaring absence from the event. Instead of celebrating Pierce’s career and joining his former teammates on the special day, Allen was on the golf course with comedian George Lopez.

Though he missed seeing Pierce take his place among other greats of the Boston Celtics, at least Allen got to see his comedian buddy drain a hole in one on Sunday.

Along with Pierce and Garnett, Allen helped guide the franchise to the NBA Championship in 2008. But things got rocky when Allen left for the rival Miami Heat via free agency in 2012, and Pierce and Garnett held a lengthy grudge against the sharpshooter. Pierce called Allen’s departure a “sour breakup” when members of the 2008 title team joined Garnett on his “Area 21” show last May.

It appeared that at least Pierce and Allen smoothed things over just a few months ago, but it’s interesting that Allen didn’t make it to Boston for Pierce’s retirement ceremony. Maybe there is still some bad blood between Allen and his former Celtics teammates.