CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s lottery commission says that releasing the name and address of a Powerball winner is required by law, helps ensures transparency and doesn’t put the person’s safety at risk.

A woman, identified as in court documents as Jane Doe, won the $559.7 million jackpot and has filed a complaint in Nashua asking that a judge allow her to stay anonymous.

The commission wants the complaint dismissed. The case will be heard Tuesday.

The woman’s lawyer says she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information.

