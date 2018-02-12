BOSTON (CBS) — Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loiaza is facing felony drug chargers after being arrested in San Diego County last Friday for transporting roughly 44 pounds of heroin and cocaine.
The 46-year-old played for eight teams during his 14-year MLB career, including the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, with bail set at $200,000.
Check out Loaiza’s arrest report, courtesy of Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports:
Loaiza pitched in the majors from 1995-2008, compiling a 126-114 record and 4.65 ERA for his career. He was a two-time All-Star and is the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico, behind only Fernando Valenzuela’s 173 career wins, and won 21 games as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2003.
Red Sox fans will remember Loaiza as the losing pitcher in Boston’s Game 5 win over the Yankees in Game 5 of the 2004 ALCS. The righty pitched well during that game, but was tagged with the loss after giving up David Ortiz’s game-winning, RBI single in the bottom of the 14th inning, scoring Johnny Damon in the 5-4 Boston victory.